Rooting for quota, now Rajputs serve 7-day deadline to Vasundhara Raje govt

Rajput Karni Sena, which made headlines for staging protests against Padmawat movie, has now opened front against Vasundhara Raje government, accusing it of breaching an agreement of demands including quota promise to the upper castes. The outfit has given seven-day ultimatum to government to accept demands or face mass protests.

More troubles appear to be coming in for Raje government in its last leg of tenure as several castes outfits are on agitation mode. Gurjars have already announced to hold Mahapanchayat over 5% quota demand on May 15 while the Brahmin outfits too are threatening stir while demanding reservation.

Rajput Karni Sena is also ready to join the league. “We will apprise PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of our demands. If they are not met within seven days then our volunteers will protest at divisional headquarters.

Simultaneously, a post card campaign with signature of 1 lakh community members will be run demanding BJP to declare Shekhawat state party chief,” said Karan Singh Rathore, Sena spokesperson.