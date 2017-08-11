Ring Road project back on track, MoU signing today

As per officials, NHAI has agreed to most of the recommendations proposed by JDA

The efforts of chief minister Vasundhara Raje and union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will materialise as Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for ambitious Ring Road project gets inked today.

The MoU will be signed at secretariat on Friday afternoon between officials of Jaipur Development Authority and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the presence of the chief minister. Development of Jaipur Ring Road has been one of the priorities of the chief minister, yet it has been on hold since the contractor backed out. “The MoU is going to be signed on Friday,” confirmed a JDA official.

DNA had previously reported on possibilities of the MoU getting inked on Friday. Even as the details of the MoU will be officially declared after it gets signed. According to officials, the NHAI has agreed to most of the recommendations proposed by JDA. This also includes the condition of the work being undertaken by NHAI itself.

The highway authority will release tenders but will not outsource the entire process. Even on completion, the task to maintain the road shall remain with NHAI for a set period of time. The work at Ring Road has been stalled for almost a year and half since the last contractor backed off, leaving a trail of unfinished work and financial complications at hands of JDA.

The authority thereafter approached NHAI for the same and it was due to efforts made by state chief minister and union minister for road transport and highways that the highway authority took task with promptness.

To be completed in two stages

As per the proposed draft the work on Ring Road will be completed in two stages. At the first phase works of Rs 960 crore will be held to lay the 47 kilometre long Ring Road along periphery of Jaipur. In the second stage, three flyovers will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore at ring roads intersection with national highways connecting Jaipur to cities of Kota, Ajmer and Agra.