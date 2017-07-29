RIICO fails to implement Raje’s mandate to provide houses to the poor

The state government’s industrial investment wing RIICO is yet to implement the government’s new policy on the use of industrial land of sick units for building homes for the poor under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Awas Yojana. The government has issued a notification on April 3, 2017 under which the use of industrial land of RIICO where industrial units were located and which ceased to work after becoming sick for the past three years were allowed for providing housing for the poor. The land use of the industrial land were allowed to be changed for housing purposes under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana. Only such land that had industrial units on it and such industrial units became sick and ceased production for three years were allowed to be used for low cost housing under the notification.

Last year, the state government started thinking to make best use of industrial land for the purpose of housing and the then UDH minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat convened a meeting of the builders on this issue. The builders suggested change of rules on land use. Later a high-powered committee deliberated on the issue and the matter was referred to a sub committee of the Cabinet and later a committee under the Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria gave final shape to the land use amendments and the final decision on the issue was left with the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The state government issued a notifications after the Chief Minister put the seal of approval on the key land use issue.

This decision was taken after much deliberations at a high level and the then CMD of RIICO Umesh Kumar had agreed that the land on which the sick units were located could be best use for the purpose of housing. After this decision, the Cabinet also approved the land use change.

Under the provision, as the land belonged to the RIICO, the RIICO was required to make necessary amendments and changes in its rules relating to the use of the industrial land and providing for housing activities on the land.

But the managing director of RIICO, Mugdha Sinha expressed her dissent with the notifications on change of land use of the industrial land. As the MD, Sinha did not order amendments in the rules,the chairman of RIICO and the additional chief secretary industries Rajeev Swarup ordered that the process of circulation could be used for seeking the approval of the RIICO’s board on making the amendments.

The MD, Sinha issued circulation notes and this was sent to the members of the RIICO’s board also. Majority of the RIICO’s directors also signed giving their approval for making the change in land rules. But the MD who is also a board of director of RIICO did not sign on the circulation note herself. This circulation proposal was valid for just seven days and after this the proposal was automatically dropped after the expiry of seven days period.

The RIICO board met on June 29, 2017 in which the provisions of the Mukhya Mantri Jan Awas Yojana was discussed and the board gave its approval to the provisions Ic (i) and I C (ii).But the board did not approve the provisions of IC (iii) and the board members authorised the managing director to take up the issue in the infrastructure development committee (IDC).The various aspects of framing rules for using the industrial land for housing purposes was to be discussed by the IDC. It was the IDC which had to decide on the various rules relating to approval of various proposals of housing and how the RIICO would give its approvals and the NOC to go ahead with the housing project.

But the meeting of the RIICO’s IDC in July could not decide on the rules and regulations and the matter remains pending and the policy decision of the government on housing remains unimplemented because of the apathy of the RIICO.

But Mugdha Sinha insists that the provisions of I (c (i) and IC (ii) of the Mukhya Mantri Jan Awas Scheme has been approved by RIICO and the RIICO is fully geared to implement the state government’s policy

The present ACS industries and RIICO chairman, Rajeev Swarup has turned into a silent spectator as she does not listen to him in most of the matters.

It is estimated that 50,000 houses could be built on such land and large number of such lands are available in Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar and Mansarovar industrial areas.

MD’s dissent hampers work

Under the provision, as the land belonged to RIICO, it was required to make necessary amendments and changes in its rules relating to the use of the industrial land and providing for housing activities on the land. But RIICO MD expressed her dissent with notifications on change of land use of the industrial land.