Relief works only on papers as people still facing troubles: Pilot

State PCC president Sachin Pilot has claimed that the flood relief works have remained on papers only and the affected people still are facing difficulties.

Pilot is currently on a tour of flood affected areas of the state. On Wednesday, he took stock of situation of various flood affected villages in Sirohi. He looked at the condition of the broken bridge at river in village Jawal and met the villagers as well.

The villagers from Nandwara village also met Pilot and informed him about the troubles they are facing due to the recent flood . He also visited Arbuda Gaushala in Sirohi and met the doctors treating ailing cows.

Speaking to media later, he claimed that chief minister had merely done aerial survey and the relief works have not started yet . He also claimed that the relief announcements made by the government was limited only till the documents and people are facing troubles. He also said that the disaster relief minister has not made the tour of the flood affected areas even when various districts of the state are facing nature’s fury.

Pilot questioned the way construction works under Jal Swavlamban Yojana have been done against the construction criteria and therefore, the flood situation has turned more drastic.

Laying importance on the responsibility of government in giving relief to the affected people, Pilot said that though rescue operations have been done by the army, but government is yet to provide aid to the victims.

Pilot is on tour of Jalore, Sirohi and Pali’s various villages and is also providing food items and medicines to the flood affected people. Pilot plans to tour the flood affected areas of Barmer on Thursday. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders plans to accompany him.

Aid for gaushalas

State government has released financial aid for gaushalas in state. Rajendra Kishan, director, gopalan informed that more than Rs10 crore has been sanctioned for 155 gaushala in eight districts of state. It is worth to mention that Rajasthan is the only state having gopalan department.