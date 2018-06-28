RCA vs RCA: U-19 turf war extends to U-23 tournament

Under-19 cricket players to have missed the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) tournament have been extended a window for making it to the associations selection camps. Trials will be held for selection of players from the eleven district cricket associations which have boycotted the RCA tournament.

The players were rendered helpless because of the district cricket association decision that it will not require the district associations’ approval to apply for trials.

“Interest of cricket and cricketers must be defended, the decision has been made in favour of the players that got victimised of vested interest of few officials,” says Mahendra Nahar.

The decision though may not be much of a relief, as the interested cricketers have been asked to apply in written to RCA joint secretary and junior tournament in charge Mahendra Nahar by July 1 and the trials are expected to be completed by July 10.

The district associations who have boycotted the U-19 tournament of RCA executive committee will already be playing at U-19 tournament (being organised by Ruchir Modi camp) that commences on Thursday. As a result, those cricketers who find footing in the district team might have to drop out of the trials. “We have invited all 33 district associations of which 17 have confirmed of their participation,” says RS Nandu.

The RCA secretary RS Nandu has locked horns with the RCA president CP Joshi over the authority to announce official tournament. Both, Joshi and Modi factions have announced their own U-19 tournaments to stake their claim on the RCA calendar.

The district associations have been divided over the legitimacy of the two tournaments, with the exception of the Jaipur district association which shall be playing in both events. It’s on basis of performance at these matches that selection will be held for 15-day camp for probable team to play at domestic matches of BCCI. The RCA executive also announced the U-23 calendar on Wednesday.

U-23 Calendar Out!

The RCA executive has also declared the calendar for the Under-23 category tournament. It shall commence on July 15 and the performing players shall make it to the list of probables to play at the state’s team in domestic and international matches