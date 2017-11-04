RASLA team visits care‘less’ home after DNA report

The RASLA team is likely to submit its inquiry report to the high court, which can make big revelations

Following DNA exposure into mismanagement at mental asylum in Jamdoli; a team of Rajasthan state legal service authority (RASLA) visited there for consecutive two days. During its inspection, the RASLA team lead by member secretary SK Jain found many irregularities. After the first visit, the caretakers were relaxed that nothing happened but shocked to see the team again the next day.

The RASLA team is likely to submit its inquiry report to the high court, which can make big revelations. The DNA had disclosed negligence and indifferent attitude of caretakers in the mental asylum. Following the DNA report, district collector had sent SDM for inspection of the care home.

However, the social justice and empowerment department has not taken action against the staff rather it is keen to cover up the matter by banning mobile. It is being learnt that staff or outsiders would not be allowed to carry mobile to prevent them from taking photographs that reveals mismanagement in the care home. A similar ban has been imposed by the health department.