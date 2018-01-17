Trending#

Rajput outfits to oppose BJP

Written By

    
  
      

  
  Wednesday 17 January 2018 6:32 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
In wake of Jaipur declaration, Rajput, Ravna Rajput and Charan communities came on one platform to declare their support to Congress and oppose BJP in by-election on two Lok Sabha and one assembly seats.

 
These communities would not only oppose BJP in Ajmer and Alwar but also in Mandalgarh, where the party has fielded a Rajput candidate. 

 
In a meeting held today, it was decided that senior community leaders under the banner of their sangharsh samiti would campaign assembly wise against the BJP. The punch line of their campaign would be “Kamal ka Phool, Hamari Bhool’.

 
Speakers one by one questioned Rajput ministers in the state government who took Rajput voters for granted about their absence during the crisis. “When they were in crisis, the community rallied behind them but where were they when the community needed them,” they said.

 
 

    
   
