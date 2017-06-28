Rajnath listens; cremation today?

A representation from Jaipur met the Union home minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Tuesday demanding a Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) probe into the encounter of gangster Anandpal Singh by the Rajasthan Police.

Led by the gangster’s counsel, AP Singh, a representation from the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and a a team of lawyers met Rajnath Singh this morning. “We told him of our representations to the Rajasthan governor, Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC and state home minister regarding Anandpal’s wish to surrender,” said AP Singh. “After the meeting, he assured us that feedback would be sought and that he shall revert to us,” Singh added. AP Singh claimed a CBI inquiry would prove it was a fake encounter.

Back home in Rajasthan, for the third straight day, Anandpal’s family has denied taking possession of the body, which has been kept in a deep freezer in a mortuary at Ratangarh. The family wants the government to meet their demands only after which they will accept the body. “We are expecting a breakthrough on Wednesday when cremation can be expected,” an official said.

The police has arrested nearly one hundred and thirty people for blocking highway and other law and order violations after the news of Anandpal’s encounter spread at his native place. On Tuesday evening, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria went to Sawai Man Singh hospital and met Sohan Singh Tanwar - the Emergency Response Team commando who got injured in the firing by Anandpal during the encounter.