Raje continues her relief campaign this time at Jalore, Sirohi

Deeply distressed and anguished by the death and destruction caused by the recent floods, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday night annocuned ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 lakh to each to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, Rs25,000 to seriously injured and Rs10,000 to those who suffered minor injuries in the flood from the CM Relief Fund.

The decision was taken after Raje convened a high-level meeting with chief secretary Ashok Jain and heads of few department at the CM R. She stressed that disaster relief department will assess the damage to crops and file the report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Raje while overseening the relief operations in Jalore and Sirohi has mooted a plan to strengthen infrastructure to combat flood in future in order to reduce loss of lives and property. Raje conducted an aerial survey of the marooned area and consoled those who have been hit by this natural calamity.

“Their tears and pain are mine and my priority is to provide them immediate relief to them and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. I took information of each and every moment of rescue and relief work taken place so far,” said Raje while addressing senior officers who are monitoring relief and rescue operations in which so far 11,000 persons have been taken to safe place. Raje did the aerial survey on Saturday in bad weather and inspected many areas.

With the ground visit, the CM realised that flooding and uncontrolled inflow of water could be checked if a concrete solution is mooted to boost infrastructure. For instance, at a place the land caved in due to absence of concreted wall. The wall could have checked the flow of water and prevented loss. Such spots and areas will be identified, said a source at the CMO, detailing what Raje was thinking to control flooding in future.

Meanwhile, Raje has taken many steps to alleviate the suffering of the flood-hit. Currently, only PoS machine is the only medium through which rural folk can get ration. Now, the affected would be given rations without online transaction. She assured them that soon a letter attached by Girdavari report (assessment of loss) will be sent to the union government so that the aid could be ensured from the national disaster relief fund. Raje on the spot announced ex-gratia of Rs3,600 to each affected online as well.

During aerial survey, Raje witnessed the havoc wreaked by incessant rain, throwing normal life out of gear. She has directed that services relating to power, water and communication must be restored as soon as possible. Taking note of flooded cow-shelter which are in abundance here, the CM ordered the officials to ensure safety of the bovines. Nearly 550 cows have died alone in Pathmeda, Sanchore (Jalore) due to floods.

PM announces compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan. In two separate tweets, office of the Prime Minister said: “PM @narendramodi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan...PM @narendramodi announced Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan.”