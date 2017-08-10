Rajasthan yet again stamps authority in the field of skilling

The state has received Golden Trophy Award at the Assocham Skill India Summit held on Wednesday. This makes Rajasthan the best all over the country in the field of skilling for third consecutive time in a row. In the past, the state had already won the title for the FY 2014-15 and 15-16 consecutively.

The event which was jointly organised by ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Assocham saw many states participating and sharing details on the best practices in the field of skilling.

“It is essential to equip and continuously upgrade the skills of our working age population and to empower the youth with more and more job opportunities so that these future torch bearers can lead the nation with self-reliance and confidence. It thus becomes imperative to design a blueprint on creating job opportunities for the individuals and hence linking them with the skills eco system,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav, minister, skills, employment and entrepreneurship, government of Rajasthan.

He added that now with streamlined support from the Centre through National Skill Development Committee and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, skills has become the buzzword among the stakeholders, training partners and even among the masses.

“What started with a handful of trades, has now grown by leaps and bounds with the inclusion of new and industry specific programs, hence taking the young populace of the state, one step closer to employment and empowerment.

The department has provided employment opportunities to over six lakh youth and has been a sphere, ready of meeting the goal of Sankalp Swaraj of providing employment opportunities to the youth of the state. The inclusion of trades for Women, transgender, minority, Persons with special abilities, jail inmates, ex servicemen will certainly enable the mainstreaming of the marginalised sections,” said Krishna Kunal, commissioner, skills, employment and

entrepreneurship.