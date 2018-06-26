Rajasthan: To improve water supply, government mulls dam in Ujh

India is planning to take concrete steps to make efficient use of water from River Ujh in Kashmir. Once a dam is constructed on the river then its water can be given to states of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

The government of India is working towards building a dam so that the water going to Pakistan can be used in India. Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal informed about the plan on Monday.

Speaking to media Meghwal said that a dam would be constructed on Ujh. The Union government was facing problems to get the required NOC from the J&K government. Along with other states, the water going to Pakistan is causing shortage of water in Jammu and Kashmir as well. Therefore, the J&K government has agreed on the matter and will provide the NOC soon.

Meghwal said, “We should stop the water from going to the neighbouring country Pakistan by making a dam so that it can be supplied to the states of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. The water going from Ravi and Beas rivers will also be stopped and put to use in India. The project is going on since 1960 and several obstacles are coming in its way, but now it seems that we will get the NOC.

Generally, 3 cusec water goes to Pakistan, whereas in monsoon, 1 lakh cusec water flows to the neighbouring country. This dam water will solve water problems of states including Rajasthan.