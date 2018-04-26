Rajasthan: Tantrik ritual performed in MBS hospital

In an age of sustainable development and technology, superstition and black magic practices is still ruling the psyche of the many people in the state. On Wednesday afternoon, around two dozen villagers including women from Bambana Ka Kheda village near Bijoliya town of Bhilwara district reached the MBS hospital with beating drums and singing holy songs in their local language to ‘liberate the wandering spirit’ of a family member who had died months back. However, they were not allowed to enter the hospital building.

The villagers performed the religious rituals by flaming alter in the hospital premises. While they were performing rituals, four of them including two women pretended to be possessed by ‘holy spirit’ and people started offering prayers to the four ‘possessed’. A huge crowd also assembled there to the bizarre episode of superstition. The sight of possessed four men and women amid religious rituals and flaming alter left the by passers-by stuck and stunned.

“One of our family members named Bainishankar died in MBS hospital after an operation following which the family members including the children facing troubles and falling prey to various ailments, physical and mental disorders,” an aged family member informed. The oracles in the village suggested all the troubles in the family are due to the spirit of deceased Bainishankar and asked to bring back the ‘joot’, the haunting spirit, he further said claiming they have today taken back the spirit after performing rituals at the in the hospital premises.

When contacted, Dr PK Tiwari, superintendent, MBS Hospital said, he was not aware of the incident of Tantric ritual. He said that he has strictly ordered the security guards and hospital staff not to allow performance of superstitious rituals in the hospital. It is an age of advanced science and technology, the people in villages are still stuck with superstitions due to illiteracy and lack of awareness, he further added.

Around two dozen villagers reached the hospital premises today noon to perform the rituals to take back the haunting spirit of their deceased family members but they were not allowed following which they performed the rituals outside the hospital, a police personnel at police check post in MBS claimed.

Notably, in April last year, some members of the family reached the ICU of the same hospital and performed rituals to bring back life to the dead body of youth died during treatment.

LACK OF AWARENESS