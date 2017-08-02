Rajasthan ranks lowest in diabetes prevalence: Survey

At a time when diabetes is fast gaining the status of a potential epidemic in India, Rajasthan has the lowest number of people affected by the disease. This striking fact surfaced in the National Family Health Survey-2015-16 report which union ministry of health tabled in a reply to a question asked in Lok Sabha recently.

As per the report, 5.8 per cent women and 8.8 per cent men in the age group of 15-59 years on an average out of the surveyed in

India were found suffering from diabetes measuring above 140 Mg/dl. The percentage of people suffering from high blood pressure in Rajasthan is much lower than the national average and at the bottom when compared to rest 35 states and union territories.

The survey finds that only 3.5 percent women and 5.7 percent men were found diabetic in 2015-16 in Rajasthan which is the lowest in the country. It also indicates that men are more prone to diabetes than women. On the other hand, Kerala and Goa were top two in the country with the highest share of population with 8.7 per cent(women)-13.1 percent(men) and 8.9 percent (women) and 12.3 percent(men) ratio respectively.

These were followed by Andhra Pradesh at 8.2 percent population ratio in women and West Bengal with 11.4 percent in men categories. Apart from Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra have secured bottom position with fewer diabetic patients.

The survey indicates that Haryana with 4.8 percent patients in males is followed by Jharkhand at 4.9 percent.

In females, Maharashtra keeps second place from bottom with 5.9 percent which is followed by Haryana at 6.1. The findings of the survey as far as Rajasthan is concerned is shocking and hard to be digested by endocrinologists.

SHOCKING FINDINGS FOR RAJASTHAN

