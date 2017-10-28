Rajasthan & party will miss him: Vasundhara Raje

Raje stayed at the hospital for an hour and was seen consoling his family members.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday called the death of BJP leader Digamber Singh, a former health minister and chairman of Twenty Points program Planning, Implementation and Coordination committee, a personal loss. Raje also visited his home in Bharatpur to offer condolences to the bereaved family and tributes to the departed leader.

As soon as news of Singh’s death reached the CM, she rushed the EHCC hospital where he was undergoing treatment.. Raje stayed at the hospital for an hour and was seen consoling his family members.

“Demise of Singh is a personal loss for me. I worked with him for a long time in public life. He was always with me in every crisis. Singh was leader of masses whose dedication, honesty and spirit of serving others should be followed. He also played active role and raised voice for Jat reservation in Bharatpur-Dholpur. His death is personal and organisational loss,” said a statement quoting Raje as saying.

After paying tributes, Raje reached Bharatpur where Singh was cremated. Raje poured drops of Ganga jal in his mouth and prayed salvation of the departed soul. Recalling Singh’s contribution, Raje said with his guidance and positive support, many flagship schemes of the state government got momentum and were implemented successfully. Rajasthan will miss him, she said.

She also underlined his efforts which he put for development of Rajasthan. “During my previous tenure Singh as a minister for various departments played a key role not only for the development of Bharatpur but entire Rajasthan. Currently, chairman of twenty point program committee, he also worked and implemented schemes meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.”

Minsters meet

A meeting of council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje passed a resolution condoling death of Digambar Singh. As per the resolution, the state mourning was declared on Friday in Bharatpur district from where he hailed. The national flag will remain at half mast in the district and the government functions were restricted. A two-minute silence was observed by the council ministers also. The resolution underlined his positive role to tackle Jat reservation row in Dholpur-Bharatpur area.