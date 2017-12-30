Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Jaipur
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Rajasthan MLA fails to resign as speaker out

Rajkumar Sharma


Rajkumar Sharma 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 30 December 2017 2:43 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Even as former minister of state for health and now independent MLA from Navalgarh, Rajkumar Sharma had announced his plan to register his protest against the Rajasthan government's handling of the 12-day doctor strike, he could not see it to fruition as Assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal was not in Jaipur. According to the rules, a member can hand over their resignation only to the speaker.

 
Assembly secretary Prithviraj was also not present as he was at an official exam to hire stenographers for the assembly. Sharma has now been asked to come in on Monday.

 
"The speaker had left for Bhilwara early on Friday and will be back on Monday. I will meet him then and hand over my resignation," said Sharma. He had reportedly come the Vidhan Sabha without a prior appointment with the speaker.

 
Sharma continued his offensive against the health minister and demanded that Kalicharan Saraf should take moral responsibility for the 304 deaths that occurred during the strike and resign from his post.

 
On the question of whether he would later contest the by-election, Sharma said, "I will submit my resignation, but for there to be a bypoll, it has to be accepted by the speaker first."

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story