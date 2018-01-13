Rajasthan High Court wants Padmavat to be screened before court

The name of the controversial film Padmavati may have been changed to Padmavat, but the problems of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are yet not over. The court of Justice Sandeep Mehta of Rajasthan High Court has ordered that the film be screened before the court before January 23. The court gave these instruction on Friday while hearing a petition for cancellation of FIR lodged against film producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Ranvir Singh and actress Deepika Padukone at Didwana police station.

FIR was lodged against the three under section 153A and 295A of the IPC. A petition was filed in the Rajasthan High Court to cancel it. On this, the petitioner's lawyer argued that neither the film has been shown nor its trailer has been released. Before releasing the film, the certificate has to be taken from the Board of Film Certification under Section 5A under the Cinematography Act, 1952.

On this, the court said that since allegations of wrong scenes and tampering with history in this movie have been made in the FIR, the court cannot cancel this FIR without watching the film. Therefore, the film should be screened before the court by January 23 or earlier. Advocate Nishant Boda appeared on behalf of the petitioner and JP Bhardwaj on the side of the government. Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh lodged this FIR. On the order of the court, the advocate told the court that he will ask producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali screen show the film to the court.