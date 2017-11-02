Rajasthan High Court seeks govt answer on Religious Conversion Law

The case of a Hindu girl marrying a Muslim guy by changing the religion of the girl has turned heads in the city. Rajasthan High Court has asked the state government to answer whether there is any religious conversion law in the state or not. Meanwhile, Pratap Nagar Police presented the girl in the court in tight security. Some of the documents presented in the High Court have also been found to be fake. On this, the High Court sent the girl to Nari Niketan till Monday and both the families have been barred from meeting her.

On Wednesday, Senior Advocate MR Singhvi presented the facts in the court and simultaneously cited the laws of Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. When it was told in court that the girl got married after accepting Muslim religion on the 10 rupees stamp paper, Justice Gopal Krishan Vyas remarked saying that tomorrow I could also say that I am Gopal Mohammed. How can anyone change his religion? What is the rule about it? On this, the government lawyer told them that there are rules about Religious conversion in some states, but this rule is still stuck in files in Rajasthan. On this, the judge ordered the state government to clarify the information about the rules for Religious conversion. Judge Gopal Krishan Vyas, while questioning the affidavit, asked the police to carry out a detailed investigation and submit a report.

The family of the young woman had an objection that she took the affidavit in her name in which she mentioned herself as Afrana, and nikah date as April 13. However, Date of April 14 is mentioned in the nikahnama. There is a difference in the name of the three witnesses mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the woman and the three witnesses in the nikahnama. The girl was also living with her family till last month. The court asked the police to complete the investigation of the nikahnama and submit the report on November 6.

What’s the case?

Advocate Nilkamal Bohra and Gokulesh Bohra filed habeas corpus petition on behalf of a youth who lives in Narpat Nagar area of ​​Pratapnagar police station and told the court that the petitioner’s sister lives with her. She has completed her M.Com and was preparing for RAS exam. When she used to go to college, then accused Faiz’s son Ejaz Modi, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Kamla Nehru Nagar, used to harass her. He clicked some of her photographs and threatened to make it viral on social media. In return, he also demanded some money and despite taking money, did not give the photograph and started blackmailing. It was told in the petition that one day she was going to college, and then Faiz and his friends kidnapped her and forcibly took her sign on some papers and made fake marriage document.