Rajasthan: Guilty booked, family gets access to govt schemes

A day after a five-year-old girl was punished by a khap panchayat for accidentally destroying the eggs of Sandpiper bird, the district administration woke up from a deep slumber and showered sops on the family. Surprisingly though the minor victim’s family was living about three kilometers away from from Kota-Jaipur highway and about 11 kilometers from Bundi district headquarternear, the benefits of variouis Central and state schemes eluded them till now.

On Thursday, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Manan Chaturvedi, visited Haripura village and spoke to the victim and her family members. Following her intervention, the family was provided with basic household facilities including domestic gas connection under the Ujjawal Scheme and 30 kg of wheat. Apart from this, the local authorities also assured the family of electricity connection, benefits of food security scheme and funds for toilet construction.

After the report was filed by the minor girl’s father Hukum Chand Rager Regar, the police sprung into action on Thursday noon and lodged cases under sections of IPC and Juvenile Justice Act against the ten community heads, who delivered the diktat declaring the girl an outcast.

However none of the ten accused has been arrested so far. They were booked under Sections 384, 508, 120(B) of IPC, section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and section 6 of Untouchability Act 1955, SHO at Hindoli police station Laxman Singh said.

The accused community heads were identified as Chittarlal, Onkar, Durgalal, Chaturbhuj, Raghunath, Kalu, Moddu, Giyarsilal Ramdev and Moddu, all belonging to Regar community and residents of Haripura village, the SHO said.