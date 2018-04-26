Rajasthan govt eases construction clause on allotted land

The state government has offered relaxation to those who have failed to construct anything on the allotted land in the designated time period. The urban development rules though provision for cancellation of such allotments, however, the government has authorised urban bodies to regularise such issues under the Mukhymantri Shehri Jan Kalyan Yojna.

“A decision at a competent level has been made to authorize the urban bodies to charge a fee and regularise land allotments where construction has not taken place in the stipulated time limit,” said a senior urban development officer.

A time-bound construction clause is part of all the land allotments and auctions by urban bodies. Those failing to abide by the condition seek for an extension from the bodies and in several instances the issue is referred to be considered at the government level. However, now they shall be eligible for regularisation by the local urban body. The decision has come as a relief for many of the major projects that have been delayed because of thes real estate market slump. The offer though is for a limited time one as the ‘Yojna’ ends of 30th June.

Meanwhile, the urban development department has also issued directives for bringing uniformity in the single lease deed cases involving assimilation of road. The department provisions for assimilation of road that is limited to connecting the properties being unified under the lease dead. The applicant was though subject to surrender equal land or deposit charge against the land.

There was, however, ambiguity about determination of the charge which at times was charged at the reserved price or double of the reserve price. It has now been fixed as double of the reserve price applicable in the area. Meanwhile, the state government has offered relief to affordable housing applicants that have less than Rs 5,000 outstanding against them.

Last call for defaulters

The defaulters have a month to deposit the due amount. Most of the applicants have secured bank loans to pay the monthly installments and partial payment has been delayed due to several reasons as cancellation of the allotment would have caused them considerable financial loss.

The issue was raised by Jaipur Development Authority following which the urban development and housing department has issued orders granting relief and till then the allotment shall not be cancelled by the authority.