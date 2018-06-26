Rajasthan government buys garlic, mustard to appease farmers

In the election year, Rajasthan government is making all efforts to please the farmers.

The date of garlic purchase has been extended twice while mustard purchase has also been taken in a big way for the first time to keep farmers happy.

Till last update garlic worth Rs 227.53 crore had been purchased by RAJFED from 422 farmers. As many as 29 centres have been set up across Kota, Baran, Bundi, Pratapgarh Jhalwar, Chittorgarh and Jodhpur for the purpose.

Moreover, the date of garlic purchase has also been extended twice on demand of the farmers. Initially, the date of purchase was to end on May 31, however it was first extended till June 20 and now has been extended till June 30.

In case of mustard of which Rajasthan is one of the largest producing states, it was informed on Monday that 4.71 lakh metric tonne has been purchased from 1.70 lakh farmers.

Giving the information, cooperative minister Ajay Singh Kilak said that it’s a kind of record that in one season mustard in so much quantity has been purchased.

For the first time online registration of farmers for mustard purchase was done.

Not only the purchase of mustard and garlic is being done but the payments are also being made to the farmers on a fast track mode.

More than 8,7000, farmers have been paid Rs 959.4 crore for the purchase of mustard and the amount has been transferred online.

29 centres

Till last update, garlic worth Rs 227.53 cr had been purchased by RAJFED from 422 farmers. 29 centres have been set up across Kota, Baran, Bundi, Pratapgarh Jhalwar, Chittorgarh & Jodhpur for this.

Moreover, the date of garlic purchase has also been extended twice on demand of the farmers. Initially, the date of purchase was to end on May 31, however it was first extended till June 20 and now has been extended till June 30.