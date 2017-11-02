Rajasthan cop Vikas Kumar gets IIT Kanpur honour

What’s more, the official - who has seen a fair share of real police work in the state - is being awarded by one of the premier technological institutes - Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK).

Officials of the Rajasthan police have bagged many laurels in the past several decades at various platforms. These laurels have brought much recognition to the men in khaki. In the long line of such officials, another official has carved a niche for himself. What’s more, the official - who has seen a fair share of real police work in the state - is being awarded by one of the premier technological institutes - Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK).

Currently posted as the Superintendent of Police in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) - IPS Vikas Kumar is being awarded the Satyendra K Dubey Memorial Award (SDA) of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK). The award is given to an alumnus of any IIT who has distinguished himself/herself by displaying highest professional integrity for upholding human values.

Vikas Kumar graduated from the prestigious institute in 1997 after which he worked for sometime as a software engineer in the Indian railways and later as an IRS officer. However in 2004 he was selected for the police services in Rajasthan cadre where he has held various positions in the past 13 years.

Countering the menace of dreaded dacoit Jagan Gurjar in 2008, playing key role in restoring peace during Gurjar-Meena agitation of 2009-10, action against liquor mafia activities in Sikar in 2010, restoring normalcy in Alwar district infamous for illegal mining, communal violence, highway robberies, illicit arms trade etc are some of his achievements. However more recently as SP ATS, Kumar has been active in tackling more heinous crimes and criminals like arresting ISIS operatives to busting pan-India counterfeit arms licence scam operating from Jammu and Kashmir to detection of army recruitment scam and arresting more than a dozen dreaded interstate criminals.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the SP is being awarded for his services. In the long list of awards the SP has been awarded the President of India award for proficiency in police science, Home Ministry’s trophy for best work for communal harmony and national integration, Sir BS Memorial trophy for proficiency in the maintenance of public peace and order and Teja Singh Memorial Trophy for work in criminology.

Added in fleet