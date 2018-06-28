Rajasthan: BJP hits back with Indira Gandhi salvo

The BJP on Wednesday hit back at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for defending the imposition of emergency and termed Gehlot’s admiration of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi as a compulsion of Congress that his bound with ‘interest’ of the Gandhi family. “Congress deceived the Indian public by imposing state of emergency and turned the country in prison with no space for rights of citizen,” said higher education minister of Rajasthan, Kiran Maheshwari at a press conference held at BJP state headquarters on Wednesday.

“Ashok Gehlot seems to neglect the hardships faced by public while praising late Indira Gandhi,” she said.

It was on June 25, 1975 that Congress government under prime minister Indira Gandhi declared state of emergency in the country that lasted for 21 months. The issue gained political momentum recently after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held ‘vested interest’ of Congress responsible for the event. Congress leaders across the country have been prompt to stand in defence of their leader and party. However, defending emergency continues to provide BJP more occasions to rake up the issue and Kiran Maheshwari too used the opportunity to list out atrocities committed on public, media and opposition leaders during the emergency.

She though was not limited to the topic and countered Gehlot on issues of farmer, Dalit, women and cow welfare. “Congress government under CM Gehlot was always short of funds for farmer welfare and now he is trying to mislead the public,” Maheshwari added.

The higher education minister said that the BJP government at state under CM Raje has carried out unprecedented work for farmer welfare and over 28 lakh farmers have been benefited. She said that Rajasthan has made much progress since the last tenure of Congress government when the state was held foremost in nation on issues of atrocities on dalit and women. Gehlot’s comments on recently imposed cow welfare surcharge were responded by the minister citing establishment of cow welfare department and expenditure of over Rs 132 crore on betterment of nearly 1200 cow shelters.

The Turnaround

