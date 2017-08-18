Rajasthan BJP gets Gen Secy after 9 yrs; Shah's man Chandrashekhar appointed

Chandrashekhar is said to an able organisation man, is tech savvy and can establish connect with the youth

In a major political development, Rajasthan BJP now has an organisation general secretary after a long gap of nine years. RSS functionary Chandrashekhar has been deputed to the post. The announcement comes close on the heels of Amit Shah's visit to Jaipur last month.

Chandrashekshar is said to be close to Shah and was incharge of the elections in UP in the Kashi sector. He was also incharge of Varanasi when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was contesting the polls.

Chandrashekhar is said to an able organisation man, is tech savvy and can establish connect with the youth. He is committed to ideology, speaks less and has a sense of humour.

He preceded Prakash Chand, who resigned from the post after BJP lost the assembly polls in 2008. The relations between Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Chand had been strained. A replacement was never sent for the last nine years.

Chandrashekhar comes to the state at a time when the ruling party has to face a bypoll on the Ajmer Parliamentary seat that has fallen vacant after the demise of Sanwarlal Jat.

According to a senior RSS functionary, " This appointment is in view of the assembly polls. We cannot risk any lose ends. We are developing a system of accountability."