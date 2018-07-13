Rajasthan: Birthday boys set their eyes on polls with lavish bashes

B is for BJP and also for Birthdays. And birthdays seem to be the mood of the season in BJP.

Sitting MLAs and ticket hopefuls are celebrating their special days in a big way. On this joyous occasion, no leader is leaving any chance to organise feasts, tree plantations and blood donation camps as such events have scope for large gathering!

This is being done to use the opportunity to stake claim to a seat and also use the occasion as a perfect PR exercise to get in touch with people and let the aspirations of the hopefuls become known.

Satish Poonia, former general secretary of the BJP, who lost the Amber constituency by a very slight margin in 2013, organised a tree plantation drive across the constituency and made a record of sorts by planting over 50,000 trees in a day. All through the day Poonia moved to various villages to meet people and plant trees along with them. “Blessings of the people are welcome on an auspicious day. And yes, such events do serve to refresh the connect with the people,” he said.

Kuldeep Dhankar, a ticket hopeful too organised a huge feast on his birthday, on July 1. The day saw attendance of thousands of people. “It was an opportunity to meet people at one place and celebrating an occasion with the people of the area to one belongs gives immense pleasure,” he said.

Jhunjhunu MLA Brijendra Ola opened doors of his home to public who came to wish him. They brought bouquets and garlands and sweets to celebrate his birthday which was on July 1.

Even MPs are not missing the opportunity. Jhunjhunu MP Santosh Ahlawat was part of tree plantations that she has urged people to organise. “Plant a tree and send your selfie to me,” read the message Ahlawat sent out to people in her constituency via social media. Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra too organised a feast on his birthday, on July 1, that was well attended by top leaders of the party.

Whatever be the occasion, it is already party time for the voters in Rajasthan!

Party Time

Meanwhile, those leaders whose birthdays fall after the elections are taking refuge behind religious feasts or savamanis and they keep giving random reasons for organising such events.