Rajasthan bags top slot in cleanliness feedback

Jaipur Municipal Corporation(JMC), which is engaged in improving the ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan, has added another feather on the cap.

In the Citizen Feedback under Swachh Survekshan-2018, Jaipur has reached number five position among 4041 cities across the country. Whereas, Rajasthan has reached the number one position among states.

Mayor Ashok Lahoti and JMC commissioner Ravi Jain gave this information during a press conference on Friday. The Mayor said that Rajasthan has reached number one rank throughout the country in the feedback through the mobile app of the Ministry of Urban Development(MoUD).

Around 1,05,995 people have given feedback on MoUD mobile app across the state. Delhi is on number two and Maharashtra holds the number three position.

Around 91,507 from Delhi and 86,671 from Maharashtra have given feedback on the mobile app. The Mayor said that in the Swachh Survekshan, JMC is getting full support from residents of the city. Owing to this, Jaipur has reached number five. Around 13,811 people of Jaipur city have given their feedback on the MoUD mobile app. Jaipur is on number one position in the state in citizen feedback. The clean survey has 1400 points for citizen feedback.

This time, in the survey, Jaipur’s rank has improved. During the press conference, the Mayor released the Jaipur theme song “Jaipur Jag Raha...” under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Now, the Jaipur theme song will be heard on the door-to-door waste collection vehicles. The Mayor said that clean survey is not the only survey of the municipal corporation. This is a survey of the city of Jaipur. Therefore, every section of the city will have to try to bring the number one to the city. The Mayor said that JMC installed two lakh new dustbins in the city.