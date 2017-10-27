Rajasthan: Andhra Police encounter criminal in Sanchore, local authorities not kept in loop

The Andhra Pradesh police shot dead a criminal in Sanchore district of Rajasthan on Friday evening. The police had been chasing the criminal - accused in a loot case in Andhra Pradesh - when the cops opened fire killing the accused and injuring his aide. A woman - native of a local village - was run over by the criminal’s car when he lost control after being shot down. Surprisingly, the Rajasthan police did not even know of the incident till the villagers informed them.

The criminal has been identified as one Bheem Singh - a native of Bhagal in Bheenmal. “Bheem Singh was wanted by the Andhra Pradesh police in a dacoity case in Kurnool district. The special team of Andhra Police - with three officials of local police station where the dacoity had occurred - were in hot chase of the man” said Jassa Ram, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalore.

Investigating the dacoity case, the Andhra Police had learnt that the accused - Bheem Singh - was in hiding in Jalore. “However when the cops reached the place the man saw the cops and started fleeing in his Scorpio car on the Sanchore - Raniwara state highway. The Andhra Police also started chasing him in their vehicle. While in chase, the cops opened fire at the vehicle and the bullets his the man” officials said.

Meanwhile, the multiple shots fired by Andhra cops hit his aide - identified as one Bharat Purohit, native of Bichiwara - and the man sustained injuries. “Due to the firing, the men lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a woman - Shanti Jogi - who was standing roadside on the highway. The woman was run over by the high speed SUV resulting in her death at the spot” officials said.

Locals saw the incident and alerted the Rajasthan police which immediately rushed to the spot. On reaching it was found that Andhra Police had shot the wanted criminal. “The Andhra Police did not give us any intimation about their presence in the area” the additional SP informed. Bheem Singh was hit twice by the police rounds.