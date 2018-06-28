Rajasthan: 2 infra projects, 1 scheme likely to hit the deck in 1st week of July

The first week of July will be a bit special for the city. Apart from being a host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7, the long-awaited underpass between the trauma center and SMS hospital would also be inaugurated by chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

On the same day, Raje is also likely to lay down the foundation stone for Jhotwara Railway Overbridge (RoB). Raje will also inaugurate the scheme to distribute milk to school students.

The inaugural ceremony is proposed to be held at a government school in Dehmikalan in Bagru (Jaipur).

JDA commissioner Vaibhav Galriya, along with the other officials went to the site of proposed RoB at Jhotwara and saw the preparations. It’s expected that after the foundation laying ceremony, the work on this project will speed up.

The other project which is the underpass between the trauma center and the hospital is ready and health minister Kalicharan Saraf has also visited and inspected the underpass.

It will help the patients to commute between the trauma center and main building of the hospital without any danger or fear of road accident. Till now, the junction on the road between the two buildings remains heavily crowded.

The third project is the launching of the scheme to give milk to the students under the Annapurna Yojana.

Hectic preparations at the level of the department of education and mid-day meal commissionerate are being done. The scheme is being launched across the state and Bagru has been chosen as the spot for the event and chief minister’s visit.

The administration is also working to ensure a smooth visit of the PM at JECC and proposed public meeting at Amroodon Ka Bagh.

SMS Underpass

The SMS hospital and Trauma centre are located on either sides of a Tonk Road. A 24 meter wide and 34 meter long subway has been developed by JDA to connect the two sides at a cost of nearly Rs 15 crore. It has 6.0 meter wide and 53.6 meter long subway ramp towards SMS Hospital side and a 3 meter wide and 46.70 meter long ramp towards organ transplant building.

Jhotwara RoB

A 2200 meter long railway over bridge at Jhotwara will have an Elevated Road connecting the Panchayat Bhawan to high rise bridge at Dravyavati River near Ambabari T-point. It is expected to take 2.5 years for construction and will provide relief to nearly 5 lakh citizens from the area. Nearly 1.10 lakh vehicles pass through the existing RoB.

Free Milk Scheme

With an aim to increase enrollment in government schools, chief minister Vasundhara Raje had announced Annapurna Milk Scheme in which students will get milk three days a week. The scheme is being implemented from July 2. Every student of Class I to V will be provided 150 ml milk and students of class VI to VIII will be provided 200 ml of milk.