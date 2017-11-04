Raj 'Whine' for baptism

As liquor ban turned bone of contention between the state and its people, Abhishek tiwari takes fizz out of the issue

According to the latest National Health and Family survey, 19.4% of state’s male population, consumes alcohol, that renders them prone towards serious ailments leading to their untimely death.

A Balidan Diwas was observed on Friday on the occasion of death anniversary of former MLA,Gurusharan Singh Chhabra by his daughter-in-law Pooja Chhabra.

On this occasion, the speakers who had gathered to offer their tribute to late Chhabra who was on fast unto death demanding complete liquor ban in the state reiterated their demand for ban on liquor.

Before going on fast, Gurusharan had repeatedly asked the government to impose ban on liquor. He had already staged fast-unto -death twice but the previous government of Ashok Gehlot then had also not imposed ban on liquor even though Gehlot made changes in the excise laws. It was late evening of September 8 in 2013, when Gehlot went to SMS to meet Chabbra who was admitted there after his condition worsened due to hunger strike. After that, among many recommendations, it was declared that if the state government receives a complaint of habitual drinking against any of its employees and the same is established in an inquiry, then half of his salary will be transferred directly into the account of his wife. However, its implementation has not come into notice yet.

Apart from this, it was also decided that if 20% voters in any panchayat or municipal ward demand shifting of a liquor shop and 50% of the voters confirm it by majority then that shop will be shifted.

However, state’s finances are getting 15-16% of its revenue from the sale of liquor. The budget figures suggest that while last year the state government earned Rs 7,600 crores from excise duty, this year it has taken target of Rs 8,300 crore.

The officials of department of excise have been asked to increase the revenue to achieve this target.