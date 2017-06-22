Raj IAS officers to donate day’s salary to empower CM’s dream project

In order to give boost to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s dream project Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan (MJSA), the IAS officers of Rajasthan cadre had announced donating one day’s salary.

After this announcement, the Finance Department issued orders on Wednesday to deposit of IAS officers’ one day salary of June in the account of the Abhiyan fund.

Meanwhile, the state government employees’ associations have once again opposed the move.

Finance Secretary (Budget) Manju Rajpal has issued an order to all the district collectors and head of departments.

According to this order, all district treasury and drawing disbursing officers would deduct an amount equal to one day basic salary of June 2017 of all IAS officers of Rajasthan cadre.

All the treasury officials have been told to deposit the amount in the MJSA fund. The details of the deposited amount will be attached separately.

He has also directed that the said amount should be compiled separately in the Abhiyan fund in the treasury.

In addition, Rajpal has also ordered that information regarding official wise salary deduction should also be sent to IAS Association.

Notably, it was during the Collector-SP conference that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had appealed IAS and IPS officers to give their one day salary to MJSA fund which aims to resolve water problems in the state.

On this, director general of police Manoj Bhatt had immediately given his approval while chief secretary OP Meena had said that he would give a reply after consultation with IAS officers.

But Rajya Karamchari Samyukt Mahasangh Ekikrit district president Gajendra Singh has opposed deduction of one day’s salary of state government employees for the campaign fund.

He said that ministers, IAS, IPS, RAS, RPS and other gazetted officers should cut down their expenses on facilities and the money saved from it could be spent on the campaign.