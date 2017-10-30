Raj BJP youth wing aims for 5L new members

These 'new members' might come as an additional advantage to the party at the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of next year

This Wednesday, the youth wing of BJP will set out on a state-wide drive in Rajasthan to rally young voters to take party membership. The party already claims to have more than 78 lakh members registered in the state, and has chalked out a 12-day "sarv sparshi abhiyan" to reach out to all those left out during the previous 'sadasyta mahaabhiyan'. A major focus this time will be youth, with a target to add five lakh to its member list. These 'new members' might come as an additional advantage to the party at the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of next year.

"Each Mandal of the yuva morcha has been extended a target to add 500 new members. There are 1,000 such mandals in the state consisting of 20-25 members in the executive body. If each of these manage 20 new members, the target of 5 lakh will be met," says Ashok Saini, state president, Yuva Morcha.

The party has already appointed a campaign in-charge at every mandal and district level and youth wing has also completed the process. On, Monday a meeting of all district presidents and office bearers has been called to draft a work plan for the campaign.

The campaign, however, will not be launched at the districts of Ajmer, Alwar and Bharatpur, as the former two districts are scheduled for parliamentary by-elections, and Bharatpur has seen the recent demise of senior party leader Digamber Singh.

Memberships will be added through the 'miss call' process, and those adding the new members will also have to keep a record of the same. Meanwhile, the women's wing of the party has been trying to add six lakh new female members to the party tally.