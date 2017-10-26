Protest against 'kala kanoon'

The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2017 has been passed to the select committee,but civil societies continue their protest demanding its complete withdrawal. On Wednesday, a protest rally was staged by various civil rights organizations in Jaipur in which RTI activist Nikhil Dey was also present. Representatives of civil societies also submitted a memorandum of their demand to the government, though their day-long efforts to meet the home minister in order to hand over the memorandum in person, went futile.

Speakers at the protest rally said the bill has not been withdrawn, it is still in force and passing the bill to select committee, clearly shows state government still has an intention to implement the ‘kaala kanoon’ by any means and in any form.

“If the government wants to respect people's wishes, withdraw it,” Kavita Shrivastava, national secretary, People’s Union for Civil Liberties said. “ordinance is not over yet, till December 4 the ordinance is very much on the anvil for implementation. Sword is still hanging on anyone who writes or publishes about any complaint against any public servant. Vidhansabha session is in progress, we demand government to withdraw it from select committee also,” said Shrivastava.

“This is the worst-ever law introduced by any government in India so far and it must not exist for a single day.”Nikhil Dey of MKSS and Suchna Evum Rozgar Adhikar Abhiyan said. “ It is a blow on democratic structure of our country.

How the Centre got approval from the President for it, is a big question. The government should have set up Lokpal who should have inquired public complaint against public servant but it didn’t. Now, with an intention to stifle public and judiciary, it’s an endeavour to bound media also. Nothing can be worst than this,” said Dey