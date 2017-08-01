Proprietor of Crayons gets bail from HC

In its initial investigation, the ACB had found him to have taken more than Rs 3 crore through such false claims

Ajay Chopra, the proprietor of Crayons, has been granted bail by Rajasthan High Court. He had surrendered to ACB in May this year and has been in custody since on charges of swindling of government funds on false pretext.

The bureau had registered multiple cases against him on complaint of one Shankar Lal in which he alleged that Chopra has falsely claimed payment from various government departments against advertisement that were never published or aired. In its initial investigation, the ACB had found him to have taken more than Rs 3 crore through such false claims

During hearing on his bail application, it was observed that no government official had been made accused in the case.