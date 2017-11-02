Price hike makes cooking gas ‘dearer’ this November

This cylinder was till now costing Rs 636.50 for the consumers and the sudden increase of Rs 93.50

The non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder will come at a higher price now. In an order issued on late Tuesday night, the price has been increased by Rs 93.50.

Accordingly, a 14.2 kg non- subsidised cylinder will cost Rs 730, effective for the month of November. This cylinder was till now costing Rs 636.50 for the consumers and the sudden increase of Rs 93.50 has not gone down with the consumers who have exhausted the limits of subsidised gas cylinders.

The rate of commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg has also been increased by Rs146.50. Now, this cylinder will cost Rs 1,314.50 to the commercial establishments. The rates were earlier revised in the start of the month of October. Also, the price of subsidised cylinder has been increased by Rs 4.50 and now the cylinder will cost Rs 495.69 to the consumers.

The union government had earlier this year asked the oil companies to increase the rates of subsidised cooking gas by Rs 4 per cylinder every month, to eliminate all subsidies by March next year.

Notably, each household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond which the demand is to be met from non-subsidised cylinders available at market price.

