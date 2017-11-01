Pratap Nagar police stn asked to submit report in ‘Love Jihad’ case

The matter reeks of ‘Love Jihad’ but the police did not even register an FIR

Rajasthan High Court has asked Pratap Nagar police to investigate and submit report in a matter of alleged ‘Love Jihad’. The court directed the police to first register an FIR and submit a report on Wednesday. The division bench of Justice GK Vyas and Justice Manoj Garg issued the order on a habeas corpus petition filed by Chirag Singhvi, a resident of Pal Road.

Counsels for the petitioner Neelkamal Bohra and Gokulesh Bohra questioned the legality of the marriage and the girl’s conversion to other religion. They alleged that the matter reeks of ‘Love Jihad’ but the police did not even register an FIR. According to them, already seven to eight such cases have been witnessed and are on rise because of indifference of the police.

On the other hand, circle inspector Achal Singh represented by additional advocate general Shivkumar Vyas said that the girl alleged to have been missing, in fact converted and married a Muslim boy Faiz Modi on April 14, 2017. She even met the police commissioner and pleaded for protection, which is why the FIR was not registered.

The court then asked the police if they had properly investigated the case. Meanwhile, senior lawyer MR Singhvi also raised question over police investigation.

