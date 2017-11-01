Pratap kendra visit made must for students

As per order, all colleges have been instructed to take students on study tour of the ‘national pilgrimage site’

Jaipur mayor has made singing of National Anthem and National Song mandatory for municipal staff.

Taking leaf from this move, the Higher Education Department has designated Pratap Gaurav Kendra in Udaipur as “National Pilgrimage Site,” and have ordered all government college students to visit the Kendra. However, the entrance fee charge will be deducted from the study tour budget of college.

The Kendra, which is operated by a private trust, charges Rs 50 per person for entrance. Since the controversy over Maharana Pratap and Akbar erupted, many controversial changes were introduced in the syllabus.

In this case, there has been a dispute over this new order. Pratap Gaurav Kendra of Udaipur has been set up by the Pratap Gaurav Kendra National Trust, which is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This Kendra has been built in accordance with the RSS plan. A few days ago, Directorate of College Education (DCE) instructed principals of all government colleges to make a study visit to Pratap Gaurav Kendra mandatory. On October 23, the order was issued to collect the entrance ticket amount from college budget.

Notably, there are 210 government colleges across the state, wherein about 9 lakh students are studying. If even 50 percent of students visit the Gaurav Kendra, the private trust will earn an income of Rs 2.25 crore.This amount will be received indirectly by the RSS.

