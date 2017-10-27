Prabhulal Saini wants more time on waiver issue

Agriculture minister Prabhulal Saini has informed that committee constituted by the government to look into the matter of loan waiver of farmers has studied various states in which the loan waiver was given. The reply and supplementary questions that followed took about 29 minutes during question hour.

On Thursday, replying to a question asked by Nand Kishore Maharia in the Assembly, independent MLA from Fatehpur, Saini said that 11-member high power committee had visited states like UP, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka.

He said that the study revealed that every state has executed loan waiver in different manner. In UP it was done in haste and as a result, minuscule loans like Rs10, Rs100, Rs500, Rs1000 were waived off.

He added that as soon as the report is submitted, a decision will be taken according to the orders of the chief minister.

Mahraia also grilled Saini on the purchase of certain crops on MSP. Saini informed that state government had requested central government on 14/10/2014, 22/04/2015 and then on 04/07/2017 to include mehandi, chaula, guar, corriander, garlic, isabgol, guarpatha, arandi etc in the purview of MSP.