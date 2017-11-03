Power struggle between two factions may lead to IOA split

Three years after its suspension was revoked, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is headed for a split. A major power struggle has broken out between President N Ramchandran and general secretary Rajiv Mehta who have called separate executive council meetings next week.

The bone of contention is the IOA elections next month. Ramchandran wants to retain the post while president of International Hockey Federation Narendra Batra is going to challenge him with the support from Rajiv Mehta group. At present, the Mehta faction appears to be strong on paper. Various sports federations have also taken sides in this game of power in IOA.

Both, Ramchandran and Mehta have called separate meetings. Ramchandran has called executive council meeting in Chennai on November 9. Four days later on October 27, the Mehta faction issued a new notice calling emergency meeting of executive council in Delhi on November 7.

The Mehta faction which claims that its meeting was called on a petition from 9 associations has also opposed holding the AGM in Chennai instead it wants the meeting to be held in Delhi. For this, it has given a lame excuse that Chennai is far off and three days will be wasted and work in Delhi can be finished in a single day.

The real reason is that both the factions wanted to hold meeting where they are powerful. Ramchandran wanted to finalise election officer and voter list in Chennai which is his stronghold while Delhi is Mehta group’s fiefdom. The Mehta group’s meetings are held in hotel owned by Batra’s relative.

The entire exercise is aimed at preventing each other from having an upper hand in the elections. Hence, Ramchandran wants to change constitution regarding eligibility for contesting election. Till now, the rule is that only executive council member can contest the election but Ramchandran is proposing a change that the candidate must have been executive member four times and must have attended AGM four times.

The Mehta faction is against this change as it would make Batra ineligible to contest. As a counter, the Hockey India has given notice for expulsion of IOA President. A similar notice has been given by Taekwondo federation.

As far as Rajasthan is concerned, it can play a crucial role as president of Rajasthan Olympic Association Janardan Singh Gehlot and secretary of Indian Table Tennis Association Dhanraj Choudhary are old hands and command considerable votes. Both of them supporting Rajiv Mehta and have written letters to Ramchandran for meeting to be held in Delhi instead of Chennai. Besides, handball and volleyball federations are also headed by people from Rajasthan so their role will also be crucial.

RAJASTHAN ROLE