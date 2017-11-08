Ponzi scheme: Now more victims approach SOG

Days after nearly a hundred people hit by the Ponzi scheme approached the Special Operations Group (SOG) seeking help to recover their money, more victims appeared before the SOG on Tuesday. Interestingly, the SOG officials have assured them of every help.

On Tuesday, the statements of several people who approached the SOG for help were recorded. “We were asked about the date from which we have been depositing money and why did we keep investing money in the company. Also, we were asked about the money stuck in the company and when the company stopped paying the money back,” said Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Alwar.

“The cops are very understanding of our situation and senior officials even spoke to all of us about the problem,” he added. Interestingly, highly-placed officials in the SOG informed that the accused have agreed to release payments to the people whose money had been stuck. Meanwhile, after the statements were registered, the people who had thronged SOG headquarters from various parts of the state like Dholpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Niwai, Chomu amongst others went back to their native places. The accused will be produced before the court on November 9th and the SOG might ask for a further increase in their custody as the investigation in the matter has to be continued.

Previously, SOG had requested the ED to look into the issue as the accused had violated RBI norms.

