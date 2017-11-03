Pollution checks must from today

However, the transport department has not given prior information to people

Transport department as made pollution checks mandatory from November 3. Failing to which would invite penalty to vehicle owners. However, the transport department has not given prior information to people.

Usually, any new law or rule is implemented after wider publicity through media. But, this time the transport department has not followed this procedure. People have not been informed that from tomorrow they would invite penalty for not having pollution check.

Though, the department had made pollution check mandatory a month ago.

Now, the vehicle owner would be subject to penalty directly because Rajasthan Vehicle pollution online checking scheme 2017 was launched on October 3 without any publicity. In fact, the department has issued new orders saying that penalty should be imposed from those not having vehicle pollution certificate.

“Order for compulsory vehicle pollution check has been received. The officers will now first check pollution certificate before initiating action regarding any application for vehicle-related work,” said Kalpana Agarwal, RTO, Jaipur.