Police to hunt blue whale

The state government has sprung into action after two cases related to Blue Whale Game came to fore in the state. Taking cognizance, DGP Ajit Singh, has ordered to organise orientation courses at schools and colleges for creating awareness about the lethal game.

He has asked the police superintendents of all the districts to run such orientation programmes of one hour which will apprise the students, teachers, and parents about the harmful effects of this game. For creating awareness, services of psychological motivators will be taken by the police authorities who will get in touch with the district medical officer, so that positive thinking can be developed in children and the ones who are using this game. The help of education department’s officials and NGOs is also being sought in this regard.

After two cases, one of a boy in Jaipur and that of a girl in Jodhpur falling victims to game surfaced, police also alerted the cyber cell of the police department for controlling this game. Notably, senior officials of the department of home have also conducted meetings regarding controlling the reach of the game in the state.

Sources informed that the home minister Gulab Chand Kataria himself took the feedback from the officers and the DGP, and also sought report about the game from all the IGs in all the ranges. Sources revealed that legal clauses related to preventing the reach of the game are also being studied by the officials of the department of home. Police are considering this game as a developed model of cyber crime.

Meanwhile, HC judge and chairman of Rajasthan legal services authority, Justice Gopal Krishna Vyas has taken cognizance of the effects of this game. As per his order, a plan of awareness camps at 59 senior and secondary schools of Jodhpur has been made. In these camps, students will be educated on the harmful effects of the game.