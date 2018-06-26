PM Narendra Modi to meet beneficiaries of schemes at Jaipur event

The state government is gearing up for the proposed visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Jaipur on July 7.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje has called a meeting of her cabinet colleagues and BJP officials at her residence on Tuesday Morning to discuss preparations of PM’s visit. The district collectors have also started making the preparations to bring the beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes to Jaipur for the interaction with the prime minister. A meeting regarding preparations at the Churu collectorate was also organised on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore ordered the district administration officials to ensure that the beneficiaries from Churu are brought to Jaipur.

During the meeting, Churu collector Muktanand Agarwal informed that about 7000 beneficiaries will be brought to Jaipur for meeting the prime minister. Rathore has asked the officials to prepare the list of beneficiaries of 12 public welfare schemes.

Sources informed that similar preparations are being done at other districts too so that the beneficiaries can be brought to Jaipur.

Modi has however already started interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes across various states including Rajasthan through the video conferencing.

A few days ago, he spoke to farmers of Jodhpur.

CM RAJE TAKEN ILL

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje was taken ill on Monday morning during her stay in Udaipur. A team of doctors was immediately called in which diagnosed the chief minister. She was scheduled to go to Sanwaliya ji in Chittorgarh during the day, but she returned to Jaipur during evening. Her Dungarpur tour has also been cancelled as of now. Raje had gone to Udaipur to take part in marriage ceremony of the nephew of former state BJP President Ashok Parnami.