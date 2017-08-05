PM ignored woes of flood-hit Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi

Firing a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that PM Modi toured and conducted aerial survey of the flood-hit Gujarat areas with a view to reaping political harvest in the upcoming state elections. Calling Modi a discriminatory PM, Gandhi said that the PM did not think of the devastation caused by floods in Rajasthan.

The scion of Gandhi family on Friday was on tour in Jalore where he inspected relief works, met the affected and listened to their grievances.

​“It is responsibility of the government to provide aid to the affected, but it is a matter of big surprise that the BJP government tried to gain politically in such pathetic situation. Due to the assembly election, PM Modi toured Gujarat and announced relief package, but he totally ignored the woes of people affected by floods in Jalore which is adjoining to Gujarat,” said Gandhi, adding that the party welcomes relief package announced for Gujarat. Congress vice president toured Dedva, Daval, Aamli, Hadecha and Kachel villages and talked to people in groups. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who took aerial survey of flood hit the areas, was also on the radar of Gandhi whose trip he called merely a ‘formality.’ At few places during the tour Gandhi talked to affected rural folks and assured them that in these times of of crisis his party is standing with them and all kind of aid and relief required will be provided to them.

Gandhi, expressing sorrow at the dismal state in Jalore which has witnessed loss of lives and livestock, advised the government not to announce relief package on priority keeping the election in mind as it would bring nothing good to the people affected. Meanwhile, apprising Gandhi about Raje government’s flood relief works the PCC chief Sachin Pilot said that the CM has failed to provide relief works required.