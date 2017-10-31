Planes from New Zealand alert locals

Sanchore, Chitvalana and Sarvana, the three thana areas where the plane was sighted do not have a direct border with Pakistan but are quite close to the border

A small plane hovering in the skies of Jalore district was a cause of much curiosity, speculation and concern all day on Monday. The plane was flying quite close to the ground and had markings that were not identifiable. The plane had been sighted flying over various areas of Jalore on Sunday too. The locals had various theories about the planes; while some felt it was from Google maps to check the topography of the district, others felt more sinister designs were at hand from the neighbour across the border.

Sanchore, Chitvalana and Sarvana, the three thana areas where the plane was sighted do not have a direct border with Pakistan but are quite close to the border. And with the local administration not having any information rumours ran riot. The truth, however, turned out to much tamer than fiction when by evening the district administration sources confirmed that three planes flying in the area were from New Zealand and were surveying the area for mineral reserves. Permission for landing had been taken at Sojat airstrip of Pali district. However, no official statements were issued.

The planes with high tech sensor and photography equipment have been hired by Macfar aerial survey company to seek mineral reserves in the Western districts of Rajasthan. The report will be submitted to the Geology department of the Government of India.

The planes had earlier come to Rajasthan in the month of June and stayed stationed on the airstrip for almost a fortnight as they did not get requisite permissions from the ATC.

THREE THANAS