Pink city gets festive rains

Warm and humid weather conditions, which had been worrying the residents of the Jaipur finally took a backseat and rains made an appearance on the last Monday of the month of Sawan. Many parts of Jaipur witnessed rains thus, residents received showers of respite on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.

Sky over the Jaipur was cloudy since morning. Till noon, series of intermittent drizzling also kept on soaking people. Post afternoon, overcast sky conditions prevailed and many areas witnessed heavy to moderate showers. Areas at Ajmer Road including Sodala, Ram Nagar, Purani Chungi, Nirman Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Mansarovar, Gurjar Ki Thadi, Mahesh Nagar received good rainfall. This 15 minutes long spell of showers ended the more than a week long dry spell in the city. Some areas in Walled City also received showers.

As it was a Raksha Bandhan holiday, most of the people enjoyed the showers staying at home but as soon as they came out to visit their relatives for Rakhi, they had to face waterlogging at many roads and low lying areas. There was around 3-4 feet water left on the road inundated on TN Mishra Marg near Mansarovar Metro Station causing trouble to commuters, two wheeler particularly.

Areas that not received rains observed overcast sky conditions and as per weatherman, the city may witness a few spells of rainfall in next 24 hours. As far as sky conditions are concerned, overcast to cloudy sky conditions will continue to persist over the entire city almost next 24 hours. In fact, patchy rains are expected to continue over the city during next 24 hours.

