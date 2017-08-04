Patidar elected chairman of RCDF unopposed

Chairman of Banswara Dairy, Rupeng Patidar has been given the charge as the chairman of Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF). After several rounds of hectic meeting which were conducted on Wednesday night, Patidar’s name was finalised by the government as the consensus candidate. Jaipur Dairy’s chairman Om Punia who played the role of king-maker called up Patidar on phone early morning at 5:30 am to inform him that he was the consensus candidate for the post.

A simple man, Patidar who was never been considered in the race for the chairmanship was chosen because of his non-controversial tenure as chairman of Banswara dairy and his honesty. It was after considering these qualities of his that the government gave green signal for his name. The intervention of the government also made sure that voting for the post did not happened and this is for the first time that members as well as chairman has been elected with consensus. Patidar then in presence of rest of the 11 members of managing committee filed his nomination for the post of chairman in the office of election officer in second floor of RCDF. Front runners like Udaipur dairy chairperson Dr Geeta Patel, Nagaur dairy chairman Kishanlal, who were being considered close to dairy minister Ajay Singh Kilak were also present at the time Patidar filed his nomination.

Jaipur Diary chairman Punia was with Patidar during this duration. After it became clear that there was no other candidate in the fray and Patidar would be elected unopposed, Punia took him to the chamber of the chairman. Later Patidar, Punia and rest of the members went to meet diary minister Ajay Singh Kilak at his residence.

‘An honest man’

A simple man, Rupeng Patidar who was never been considered in the race for the chairmanship was chosen because of his non-controversial tenure as chairman of Banswara dairy and his honesty.

It was after considering these qualities of his that the government gave green signal for his name.