Para gold medalist Sundar Gurjar felicitated with Rs 5 lakh

Sundar Gurjar, who had recently won javelin gold medal at the IPC world para athletic championship held in London in javelin felicitated at a function organised at the SMS Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after the event, sports minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that most of the good athletes are coming from private academies.

“Today all the good athletes and players our country has produced are from private coaches. They are not from government institutions. There are dedicated coaches in private academies, while the government cannot give the facility to dedicated coaches,” he said.

Khimsar also added that it is unfortunate that apart from one or two no state is able to produce champions. He said that in private academies experts like Bret Lee and others come and also facilities like specialised coachs and physiotherapists are provided. We do not have professional physiotherapists.”

During the felicitation ceremony, Gurjar leader Kirodi Singh Bainsla said that if the government provides stadiums, many more medal winners will be produced.

“Give me stadiums and we will give medals,” Bainsla said in the function in which Hemsingh Bhadana, minister of general administration department (GAD) was also present.

On the occasion, Khimsar also announced to give Rs 5 lakhs to Gurjar and the rising star award. He said that originally the award was to be given to Gurjar by chief minister Vasundhra Raje on May15, but since he was not present on that day, the award has been given now.