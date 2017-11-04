Panel to examine govt staff pay anomalies

The committee, headed by former IAS DC Samant, will submit its report within 6 months by the time when state would be just a few months away from elections.

The state government has constituted a committee to look into the pay anomalies of which the state government employees have complained after implementation of 7th pay commission recommendation in the state. The committee, headed by former IAS DC Samant, will submit its report within 6 months by the time when state would be just a few months away from elections.

In an order issued on Friday, the department of finance has asked the committee to determine if arrears are to be given and suggest the way it should be disbursed. Notably, the state government had made the revisions in the salaries of the employees with the implementation of 7th pay commission effective from October this year.

The employees have been demanding the arrears and have been registering their protests ever since October 30 when the notification regarding revision in salaries was issued. The committee which will have DK Mittal and M P Dixit, both retired officer of Rajasthan accounts service and joint secretary of finance (rules) as member secretary will also examine the various memorandums which have been given to the department of finance for getting salaries and allowances at par with the same position holders of state government.

The various employee unions have been in protest mode since October 30, on Friday, large number of employees of secretariat carried out a march opposing deduction in salary of a section of employees while other employees association covering employees of other government departments is already protesting demanding arrears. In September 2008, when the 6th pay commission recommendations were implemented in the state to resolve the anomalies out of this, a redressal committee headed by the then additional chief secretary Krishna Bhatnagar was formed and asked to submit report within four months.