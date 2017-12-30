Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Jaipur
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Palace on Wheels finally on maiden trip

Palace on Wheels


Palace on Wheels 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 30 December 2017 3:05 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The heritage Palace on Wheels will finally arrive in Jaipur with 24 tourists on board on its maiden tour .

 
Pradeep Bohra, general manager of the train who is accompanying the tourists, informed that the train left from Delhi's Safdarganj station and will arrive at Jaipur's Gandhinagar station on the last leg of its Golden Triangle circuit tour — which includes Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

 
Train officials were exhilarated over the maiden voyage of this train as it took quite some effort to get the tourists on board the luxury train.

 
The passengers were given a warm departure in Delhi with band playing music and with all the gala celebration. The preparations are now being made at Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) for the train's arrival.

 
The success of the train is essential for RTDC as it also plans a tour on Shekhwati circuit starting this January .

 
This is the third royal super luxury train in Rajasthan which is being run by RTDC.

 
While palace on wheels is a known name, RTDC had for years also run RROW (Royal Rajasthan on wheels) which was discontinued only few months back .

 
Before starting off on the voyage it was kept at Bais godown railway station and was sent to Delhi few days back .

 
The train will depart from Jaipur on Saturday itself at 8:30 pm from Durgapura station.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story