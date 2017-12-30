Palace on Wheels finally on maiden trip

The heritage Palace on Wheels will finally arrive in Jaipur with 24 tourists on board on its maiden tour .

Pradeep Bohra, general manager of the train who is accompanying the tourists, informed that the train left from Delhi's Safdarganj station and will arrive at Jaipur's Gandhinagar station on the last leg of its Golden Triangle circuit tour — which includes Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

Train officials were exhilarated over the maiden voyage of this train as it took quite some effort to get the tourists on board the luxury train.

The passengers were given a warm departure in Delhi with band playing music and with all the gala celebration. The preparations are now being made at Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) for the train's arrival.

The success of the train is essential for RTDC as it also plans a tour on Shekhwati circuit starting this January .

This is the third royal super luxury train in Rajasthan which is being run by RTDC.

While palace on wheels is a known name, RTDC had for years also run RROW (Royal Rajasthan on wheels) which was discontinued only few months back .

Before starting off on the voyage it was kept at Bais godown railway station and was sent to Delhi few days back .

The train will depart from Jaipur on Saturday itself at 8:30 pm from Durgapura station.