Pakistani national held for illegal entry in India

He was nabbed from history-sheeter’s house in Sultanpur

A 50-year-old Pakistani national was on Friday night arrested for entering India illegally.

Mohammed Hanif, a resident of Karachi, was nabbed from the house of a history sheeter Mohammed Khalid in Sultanpur town by the intelligence agency officials.

According to police, Hanif is being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive of his entering India without visa and passport. Police have not ruled out spying in the matter.

SHO of Sultanpur police station, Devesh Bhardwaj said the Pakistani national had been staying at Khalid’s home since November 6.

The primary interrogation has revealed that he entered through Kathmandu (Nepal). He reached Delhi and from there went to Ajmer where stayed for a night in a hotel and eventually arrived at Sultanpur on November 6, the SHO added.

On the report by the sub-inspector of CID, Kota, Mohammed Sharif, a case under sections Foreigner Act and Passport Act has been lodged against Mohammed Hanif and Mohammed Khalid, SHO Bhardwaj said.

It was also revealed in the primary interrogation that Mohammed Khalid’s aunt has been married to a Pakistani national, the SHO added.

