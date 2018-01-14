Pachpadra refinery: Name change is attempt to save face, says Ashok Gehlot

Refinery politics hots up in Western Rajasthan. Former CM Ashok Gehlot was in Bikaner on Saturday where he spoke to Zee Media and said that the change in name of the PM’s programme in Pachpadra is an attempt to save face for Rajasthan’s CM. It may be recalled that the ex-CM had written to the PM asking him to avoid laying the foundation stone for the refinery as it had already been laid in the previous government. Gehlot had written that it appeared that the PM had not been properly briefed on the issue.

Recently, the government stated that it was not a foundation stone laying programme but starting of work of the refinery. Ex-CM Gehlot also questioned why the state share in the refinery has not been increased from 26 percent. He added that had the Prime Minister been coming for an inauguration of the refinery, I would have been happy to go and welcome him myself. When Zee Media asked about congress infight, he replied that merely shouting slogans in favour of someone doesn’t make them a CM. Congress is united.

PM to land at 11:40am

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be coming by a special plane and will land at Uttarlai airbase on January 16 at about 11:40 AM. From there, he will reach Pachpadra by helicopter. Therefore, on Saturday, Special Protection Group (SPG) officers inspected the Uttarlai air base and had a meeting with the officers of administration.Meanwhile, preparations are on at war footing level for his visit by the state government.

A review meeting regarding the preparations was conducted at the chief minister’s residence on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the senior police officials including ADG ML Lathar, ADG UR Sahu, IG of Jodhpur range and many other senior cops are present in Pachpadra to oversee the security arrangements. Sources informed that DGP OP Galhotra also left for Pachpadra on Saturday. More than 5000 cops have been put on duty for the mega event on January 16 by the state apart from SPG.

